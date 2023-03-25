Anjali Negi

Mar 25 ,2023

Kriti Sanon gives mermaid-like vibes
Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
Kriti Sanon's stylist Sukriti Grover shared a set of pictures of the actress on her Instagram handle on Friday (March 24). Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
In the images, Kriti donned a blue and black gown with a pair of gloves. Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
The actress styled her hair in wet look. Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
This is not the first time Sukriti and Kriti have worked together. Previously, the duo collaborated for this all black look. Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
The halter neck of the outfit was highlighted by a statement diamond necklace. Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
Find Out More