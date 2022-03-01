Kriti Sanon: List of the 'Adipurush' star's upcoming films
Kriti Sanon is all set to again share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paaandey.' The film will release on the occasion of Holi, March 18, 2022.
The actor will reunite with his 'Luka Chuppi' co-star in the upcoming film 'Shehzada.' The movie will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' will release on November 25, 2022.
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have joined hands again for the film 'Ganpath.' The movie will release on December 23, 2022.
Kriti is all set to portray the role of Sita opposite Prabhas in the Ramayana based 'Adipurush.' The film will be out on January 12, 2023.
