Aditi Rathi
Sep 03 ,2022
Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna & more stars bring their fashion A-game to the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon looked glamorous at a Bollywood party as she arrived in a full-sleeved bodycon yellow dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport donning a printed white kurta and palazzo.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy kept it simple in a green crop top and black pyjamas at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
For her airport look, Rashmika Mandanna opted for an all-black comfy outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and black pants. He added a trendy purple jacket to complete his look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was papped in the city wearing a white sports bra and shorts post her workout session.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor looked all things beautiful in a blue kurta and pants at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
