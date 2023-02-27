Hardika Gupta
Feb 27 ,2023
Kriti Sanon shines like a star in white sequin saree
Image: @sukritigrover/Instagram
Kriti Sanon recently shared some photos on her social media account.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
In the photos, she can be seen sporting a white see-through saree by Seema Gujral.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
Her saree was encrusted with crystals, pearls and sequins.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
The Shehzada actress styled her saree with full sleeves and plunging neckline blouse adorned with a sequinned hem.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
The estimated price of her saree is Rs. 64,000.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
She completed her look with stud earrings.
@sukritigrover/Instagram
