Kriti Sanon to Adah Sharma: Celeb inspired Eid outfits
Source: @saraalikhan, @Kritisanon/instagram,
The festival of Eid-Al-Adha is on June 29, and it's time to plan the festive outfits. Get inspired by these stunning Bollywood divas and their outfit choices.
Source: @Tamannaahbhatia, @Sonambajwa/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan shines in a stylish baby pink co-ord set, completing her look with dangler earrings and a studded neckpiece.
Source: @Saraalikhan/Instagram
For a more understated and classic look, consider Tamannah Bhatia's cotton lehenga set. The purple striped lehenga set boasts colourful thread embroidery.
Source: @Tamannaahbhatia/Instagram
Kriti Sanon enchants with her elegant traditional outfit, featuring a Lucknow Chikankari lavender Sharara. Take cues from her glamorous look this Eid.
Source: @Kritisanon/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa's suit collection showcases exquisite traditional prints and hand embroidery work. Her satin blue patiala suit with bandhini work.
Source: @Sonambajwa/Instagram
Avneet Kaur stuns in an off white velvet suit with golden embroidery, guaranteed to turn heads on Eid.
Source: @Avneetkaur/Instagram
Adah Sharma's orange suit exudes simplicity and beauty. This outfit will make you feel like a queen on Eid, with its understated glamour.
Source: @AdahSharma/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala's apple green organza tissue silk saree is a perfect fashion inspiration for Eid.
Source: @Sobhita/Instagram