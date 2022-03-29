Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani; actors reflect their love for neon ensembles in these pics
Neon colour is in trend these days and many Bollywood celebrities are opting for outfits of this colour. Kiara Advani looks stunning in this one side shoulder dress.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this off-shoulder dress. She kept her makeup minimal and decided to skip accessories.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon sported this comfortable neon noodle strap dress with a denim jacket and matching lace-up heels.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Katrina Kaif took her fashion game to another level in this one side shouldered neon top paired with denim.
Image: Instagram@katrinakaif
This look of Vaani Kapoor is perfect for any outing.
Image:Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
Ananya Panday made several heads turn in this neon bodycon dress.
Image: Instagram@ananyapanday
Sara Ali Khan knows how to slay every colour and she looks beautiful in this neon coloured ethnic look.
Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95