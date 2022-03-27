Kriti Sanon to Mira Rajput, divas who aced fashion game at Lakme Fashion Week
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Kriti Sanon walked the ramp as the showstopper of Tarun Tahiliani's Luxury Pret closet in a beautiful black skirt set.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Sanjana Sanghi stunned at the fashion show in a shimmery mini dress with feathery details. She was the showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi's collection.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a red lehenga as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Punit Balana's collection.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Shanaya Kapoor was the show stopper for Manish Malhotra's collection - Diffuse.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Huma Qureshi looked gorgeous in a puffed sleeved coat dress at the fashion week.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Mira Rajput stunned in a gorgeous lehenga set by Aisha Rao at the fashion week.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Kangana Ranaut passed the Boss Lady vibe as she walked the ramp in a white saree and matching long coat.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk