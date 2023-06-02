Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 02 ,2023
Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: Celebs ditch traditional ways to style a pallu
sukritigrover/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan married satin and ruffles in this Christmas red number for a recent red carpet appearance with a mono-ruffled pallu looped around her arm.
Varinder Chawla
For the NMACC Gala, Priyanka Chopra's restyled Banarasi saree featured a tight thigh-high slit with the rest of the drape looped on both her forearms.
priyankachopra/Instagram
The pearl-draped blouse was not the only standout feature from Kriti's pristine white look, as the Adipurush actress also draped the pallu on either arms.
sukritigrover/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan took the saree silhouette international at Cannes this year, adding a modern twist with the pallu looped on her arm as it flowed into the train.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Influencer Dolly Singh made her Cannes debut, in a draped sarong skirt and ruffle coat with a train, giving the illusion of a unique take on the saree.
dollysingh/Instagram
