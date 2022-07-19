Prachi Arya
Jul 19 ,2022
Kriti Sanon to Vijay Sethupathi: Prominent stars making style statements in Mumbai
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Bigg Boss OTT star Neha Bhasin was spotted at a gym in Bandra.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Actor Malika Arora was also spotted in gym outfits for her toga sessions in Bandra.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Actor Kriti Sanon was spotted with her family and singer Stebin Ben as they all go out for dinner.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spotted post packup while interacting with paps.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Actor Disha pathani was spotted leaving a salon in Bandra. She wore a grey hoodie with shots as she made her way out.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
South star Vijay Sethupathi was clicked in Mumbai as he arrived at the shoot location of his upcoming project.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Popular TV star Karan Wahi was spotted at Tips office in Santacruz.
IMAGE : Varinder Chawla
Actor Mallika Sherawat was spotted at the Bandra station in her getup from the next film RK/Rkay.
IMAGE: PR Handout
