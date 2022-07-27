Sneha Biswas
Jul 27 ,2022
Kriti Sanon's birthday: A walk through the 'Mimi' actor's achievements over the years
Kriti Sanon was on cloud nine after she won her first Best Actress award at IIFA 2022 for her performance in 'Mimi.'
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
The Bollywood diva also won the Best Actor Female Award at Dadasaheb International Film Festival 2022 for her film 'Mimi.'
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
In 2018, the 'Heropanti' actor got felicitated with Screen Awards under the category of Best Actress.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
In 2015, Kriti made a mark for herself in the film industry by bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for 'Heropanti.'
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
She also won the BIG Star Entertainment Awards under the category of Most Entertaining Actor (Female).
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Morever, the 'Raabta' actor also got the International Indian Film Academy Awards for Star Debut of the Year (Female) in 2015.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
