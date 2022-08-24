Prachi Arya
Aug 24 ,2022
Krushna Abhishek: Times comedian tickled fans with his iconic characters on TKSS
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Comedian-actor's character as Garam Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show is quite famous among the fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Krushna's comic timing as he imitates Akshay Kumar on TKSS with John Abraham is popular among the fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Krushna grooves with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on TKSS as he leaves all into splits with his punchlines.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Krushna Abhishek along with other comedians manage to tickle everyone's funny bones every weekend with their comic timings.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Apart from his popular character Sapna on TKSS, the actor also imitates Jeetendra Kapoor while indulging in shenanigans on shooting sets.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
Krushna who charges a whopping amount on the show, is seen leaving all the viewers in split with his jokes.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
The comoradarie between Krushna and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show have been the highlight and fans have always loved their chemistry.
IMAGE: Instagram/krushna30
