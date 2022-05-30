May 30 ,2022
Krushna Abhishek's birthday: Revisiting the comedian's adorable moments with wife Kashmera
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
Television sweethearts Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah have been setting relationship goals ever since they tied the knot almost a decade ago.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
The couple often treats fans with their adorable glimpses on social media. The comedian plants a kiss on Kashmera's cheek as she looks on.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
The couple is all smiles with their twin baby boys in this family portrait.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
Kashmera looks gorgeous in this throwback picture of the duo as Krushna lovingly holds her.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
Interestingly, the duo kept their marriage a secret for almost a year. They tied the knot in the year 2013 in Las Vegas.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
The comedian has time and again spoken about how his Kashmera has been a driving force in his career and hailed her for the constant support.
Image: Instagram/ @krushna30
Find Out More