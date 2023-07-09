Anjali Negi
Jul 09 ,2023
Krystle Dsouza in stylish summer attires
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
Krystle Dsouza is currently vacationing in Sri Lanka. The actress has been sharing her looks from the trip on her Instagram handle.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
In the recent photo, Krystle wore a neon crop top with denim shorts.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai star paired her casual outfit with a sun hat and pair of shades. She was seen enjoying a glass of lemonade.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
In her previous post, Krystle sported strapless summer dress.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
She teamed her ensemble with a necklace, flat sandals and a pair of shade.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
For the hairstyle, she opted for a tied-up bun.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
For her third look, Krystle donned crochet top and skirt set.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
The actress went for dewy makeup and glossy lip to complete the look.
Image: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram
Find Out More