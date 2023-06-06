Hardika Gupta
Krystle D'Souza keeps it easy-breezy on Mauritius vacay
Krystle D'Souza is currently vacationing in Mauritius.
For her dinner date with friends, she opted for a zebra-print top teamed with white skirt.
She was dressed in a blue top paired with white asymmetrical skirt for sightseeing.
For desert safari, Krystle wore a green and orange floral-print cut-out dress.
She looked pretty in a blue dress featuring red prints.
Here, she donned an orange monokini.
The actress stunned in a black monokini.
She enjoyed her pool time in a pink swimsuit.
