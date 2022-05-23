KTM launches all-new RC 390 2022; check images, price and features
The newly launched KTM RC 390 2022 has been priced at Rs 3.13 lakh and is available for bookings across all showrooms.
It is equipped with a 13.7-litre fuel tank and a 373cc state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine.
Weighing 160 kg without fuel, the RC 390 has a 6-speed transmission and produces a torque of 37 Nm
Having high-end electronics, the vehicle boasts features like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermoto mode.
The new RC 390 has been developed with a focus on weight saving, particularly throughout the chassis and its framework is 1.5 kg lighter than previous generations.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 is also equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap-times.
