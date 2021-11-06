Kukur Tihar: Hundreds of dogs worshipped to please Yamraj
Associated Press
Kukur Tihar is an annual Hindu festival with origins in Nepal-celebrated on the second day of the festival of Tihar.
As a part of the festive traditions, dogs are worshipped, decorated with Tilaka, flower garlands and served with a variety of food items including milk, meat, eggs etc.
According to Hindus, dogs are known to be messengers of Yamraj and worshipping them is believed to please the God of death.
Throughout the festival, it is considered a sin to disrespect a dog during this period.
