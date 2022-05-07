Kumail Nanjiani to Simu Liu, meet all the Asian stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
IMAGE: Instagram/pauliemaximoffswift
Marvel's Master of Kungfu, Shang-Chi, is played by Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu. Before his entry into the MCU, Liu was famous for his role as Jung in the sitcom Kim's Convenience.
IMAGE: Instagram/pauliemaximoffswift
Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh played the aunt of Shang-Chi, teaching him a tai ji-inspired style of fighting. Did you know that Yeoh appeared in another MCU movie? She had a brief cameo in the Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel as Aleta Ogord.
IMAGE: Instagram/marvelwomenn
Actor Fala Chen from Hong Kong played Ying Li, the wife of Wenwu, who was skilled in the supernatural kungfu of the denizens of the magical village of Ta Lo.
IMAGE: Instagram/marvel.karakterleri
Before being a part of the famous film Eternal, Pakistani-American comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani was mainly known for his role as coder Dinesh in the sitcom Silicon Valley.
IMAGE: Instagram/kumailn
Actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, is Korean-American. He rose to fame after starring in Train To Busan and has become one of the most successful actors in South Korea.
IMAGE: Instagram/mavely.madongseok
South Korean star Claudia Kim, also known as Kim Soo-hyun, starred in K-dramas before she gained international attention for her role as the genius geneticist in the second Avengers film.
IMAGE: Instagram/claudiashkim
The upcoming TV series Ms. Marvel is all set to introduce a young talent to the MCU. Actor Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City who idolises Captain Marvel will be joining the cast.
IMAGE: Instagram/marvelfansin