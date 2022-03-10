'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Pooja Banerjee's breezy maternity style

It was in the month of November, when Pooja Banerjee announced her pregnancy news via Instagram. Sharing a picture alongside her husband, Pooja wrote, “MY FAMILY ThREE #Blessed #NEWbeginnings.”
Ever since the, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor is flaunting her maternity wardrobe which is punctuated with breezy ensembles. Here, Pooja can be seen slaying in a comfy polka dot dress.
Putting a hoodie to the perfect use, Pooja Banerjee can be seen hiding her baby bump on a stylish note.
With Summer just around the corner, this flowy dress of Pooja Banerjee is an apt pick for all mommies-to-be.
Here, Pooja Banerjee proves 'white can never be basic' in a breezy white dress as she shares a cheeky smile for the camera.
This purple gown look of Banerjee comes from her baby shower ceremony. Needless to say, she can be seen beaming with immense joy.
