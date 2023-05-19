Anjali Choudhury
May 19 ,2023
Kushboo Sundar carries 'Indianness' to Cannes 2023
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
Tamil actress and politician Kushboo Sundar attended the Cannes Film Festival in a floral printed saree.
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
Kushboo opted for an ethnic look and carried her Indianness with pride at Cannes 2023.
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
She complemented her look with statement jewellery and glammed up in a red bindi with sindoor.
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
Kushboo embraced her Indian roots at Cannes and posed for the cameras in broad daylight.
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
She captioned the post, "I carry my Indianness with pride wherever I go. When at Cannes, it has to be Indian."
Image: @khushsundar/Instagram
Find Out More