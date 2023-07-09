Aryan Suraj
Jul 09 ,2023
Kylian Mbappe and his feud with PSG
Image AP
Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint Germain from AS Monaco in 2017 and has went on to be one of the best players in the world.
Image-AP
Mbappe scored 29 goals in Ligue 1 last season and was one of the players seeking interest from big clubs around Europe.
Image-AP
The French international still has one more year in his contract and an option to stay for another year, but he does not want to pull that option.
Image-AP
PSG wants the player to extend his contract, as they don't want to let him leave for free next season and are willing to sell him this summer.
Image-AP
Mbappe is reported to be in bad terms with PSG after he told the club that he does not want to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
Image-AP
The French captain could possibly join Real Madrid or Arsenal if PSG decides to sell him this summer, as the Spanish club has shown interest in him for a long time.
Image-AP
Find Out More