Kylie Jenner: Decoding beauty mogul's stellar maternity fashion

Apart from the usual outfits, Kylie Jenner looks beautiful in this casual wear where she has unbuttoned her pant because of her baby bump.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
With the onset of New Year, Kylie Jenner looked back at 2021 with this stunning picture from a shoot where she thanked her stars for everything.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Black seems to be Kylie Jenner's favourite and she absolutely leaves no stone unturned to pull it off well. Straight from her date night, Kylie wore a short black dress with a coat along with a matching handbag while posing gorgeously.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner looked fiery in this red bodycon jumpsuit which she complemented with a matching coat.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Giving a break to those stellar dresses, Kylie knows well how to rock casual outfits as well. During her second maternity period, the fashionable icon wore this crop top along with a coat while covering her baby bump.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Kylie who is set to give birth to her second child soon looks pretty in this white short dress with a long overcoat and a matching purse. Not to miss her small baby bump that highlights in the picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Apart from slaying in swimwear, the prominent personality looks chic in this black mesh dress with a matching overcoat.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner who knows how to pull off every outfit is looking extremely divine in this white bodycon dress from her baby shower, She can be seen flaunting her baby bump.
IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner