Hardika Gupta
May 03 ,2023
Kylie Jenner-Kendall Jenner: Who wore what at MET Gala 2023 after-party
Instagram
Dua Lipa donned a white Chanel ball gown for MET Gala. She wore a black and white crop top and cycling shorts for after party.
@dualipa/Instagram
Kendall Jenner wore a shimmery black bodysuit with cape and knee-length boots for the event. She wore a custom Nensi Dojaka sheer romper for After party.
Image: AP/@kendalljenner/Instagram
BLACKPINK Jennie wore a white dress with black belt-like detailing. For after-party, she sported a black dress along with oversized coat.
@jennie/Instagram
For MET, she wore a silk velvet halter-neck gown with a draped, handmade silk satin skirt and a pantsuit for after-party.
@jlo/Instagram
For both, the red carpet and after-party, Rihanna sported white ensembles.
@dualipa/Instagram
Jenna Ortega sported Wednesday-inspired outfits.
@jennaortega/Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo opted for a black and white fringe gown on the red carpet. She sported a shimmery dress at after-party.
@oliviarodrigo/Instagram
Lizzo, who wore a black gown adorned with strings of pearls sported a golden outfit at the party.
@lizzobeating/Instagram
Billie Eilish sported a black gothic dress for MET. On the contrary, she opted for casual yet chic attire at after-party.
Rita Ora stunned in black naked gown on the red carpet. For after-party, she wore a black bralette and matching studded bottoms adorned with gold chained belts.
@ritaora/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski wore a sheer black dress layered with necklaces and a belt that spells out her nickname
@emilyratajkowski/Instagram
