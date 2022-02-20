Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez; Most followed Hollywood celebrities on Instagram
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner enjoys a whopping 312 million followers on Instagram. The socialite is the most followed woman on the platform.
The former WWE champion and superstar Dwayne Johnson is much loved by audiences, as evident in his huge social media following. He has a whopping 298 million followers on Instagram.
Fam favourite pop icon Selena Gomez has charmed her way into audiences hearts and enjoys 297 million followers on Instagram.
Popstar Ariana Grande is not far behind Selena Gomez with an incredible 295 million followers on the photo-sharing app.
The reality TV star Kim Kardashian always manages to grab headlines, with her life under constant scrutiny. She has 286 million followers on the social media platform.
Beyonce's superstardom known no bounds. The 'Single Ladies' crooner has an impressive following of 283 million.
Justin Bieber: The 'Baby' singer has enjoyed stardom since his teen years. He currently has 220 million followers on his Instagram.
