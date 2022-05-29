La decimocuarta! Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League title win in pictures
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Madrid hero Thibaut Courtois pulled off a performance of a lifetime with nine saves, which are most in a Champions League final, to give Madrid a convincing 1-0 win
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Casemiro and Vinicius Jr. share a tight embrace after Real Madrid lifts record-extending UCL title
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Marcelo, who confirmed he played final game for UCL champions Real Madrid, holds up David Alaba in a moment of joy after beating Liverpool
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
'Solitary-goalscorer' Vinicius Junior sheds happy tears after Real Madrid are crowned UCL champions
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Nacho seen relishing in bullfighting celebration after Real Madrid overcame Liverpool challenge to pull off a major victory in UCL final
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Courtois and teammates shed tears of joy as Real Madrid lift Champions League trophy for a record-extending 14th time
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter