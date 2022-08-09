'Laal Singh Chaddha' & other Hindi movies that sparked controversies before their release
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
With netizens trending 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' due to religious beliefs, several Bollywood stars come in support of Aamir-starrer's release.
Image: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer
'Padmaavat' faced a lot of criticism and protests were done by the Karni Sena. The film was later released with a changed title.
Image: 'Padmaavat' Movie Poster
'Lipstick Under My Burkha' received criticism for having “abusive words and audio pornography."
Image: A Still from 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'
'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela': A petition was filed against the original name of the movie, Ram Leela as it allegedly hurt people's religious sentiments.
Image: Still from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'
Deepika Padukone was criticised for allegedly promoting her film 'Chhapaak' by attending the CAA-NRC protests.
Image: 'Chhapaak' Movie Poster
Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal' received major flak after he revealed his wife Kiran felt 'unsafe' in India.
Image: A Still from 'Dangal'
Aamir Khan starrer 'PK' received a backlash from people after the actor's naked picture was depicted on the poster ahead of the movie's release.
Image: A Still from 'PK'