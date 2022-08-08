Sneha Biswas
Aug 08 ,2022
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & others attend film's Hyderabad screening
The premiere of the much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was organized in Hyderabad last night.
Image: Instagram@nagachaitanyafanss
Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of the film also attended the event.
Image: Instagram@nagachaitanyafanss
The south star was seen greeting and interacting with Aamir Khan.
Image: Instagram@nagachaitanyafanss
The cast and crew of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' posed for a picture with Chiranjeevi.
Image: Instagram@nagachaitanyafanss
Naga Chaitanya also reunited with his 'Manjili' filmmaker Shiva Nirvana.
Image: Instagram@chay_addicts
The duo also shared a warm hug with each other.
Image: Instagram@chay_addicts
Sai Dharam Tej was also papped at 'Laal Singh Chaddha's screening.
Image: Instagram@teamsaidharamtej_offl
