Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 11 ,2023
Lakme Fashion Week: Sushmita Sen steals hearts
Varinder Chawla
Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after her recent heart attack.
Sushmita walked for designer Anushree Reddy this time.
She twirled halfway through her walk in her ornate yellow lehenga.
Her walk with a bouquet in hand was reminiscent of her pageant days at Miss Universe.
She ended the show to a round of applause both for herself and the designer she walked for.
