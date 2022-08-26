Suraj Alva
Lakshya Sen to PV Sindhu, all Indian medalists at BWF World Championships so far
Image: PTI
Prakash Padukone won a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships back in 1983. He remained the only Indian singles player with the medal for 28 years.
Image: PTI
PV Sindhu is the most successful Indian player at world championship with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. In 2013 and 2014 she won a bronze medal
Image: PTI
PV Sindhu won silver medals in 2017 and 2018 before finally winning the gold medal in women's singles back in 2019.
Image: PTI
Saina Nehwal is the second most successful singles player after PV Sindhu with silver and bronze medals. Nehwal won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017.
Image: BAI/Twitter
B Sai Praneeth won a bronze medal in 2019 to become the second men's singles player after Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the world championships.
Image: AP
Kidambi Srikanth won a silver medal after making it to the finals of the 2021 BWF World Championships making him the first Indian player to do so.
Image: BAI/Instagram
Lakshya Sen won a bronze medal in the 2021 BWF World Championships after losing to compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-final encounter.
Image: AP
Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won a bronze in the 2011 edition of the world championships. The duo became first Indian doubles pair to achieve feat.
Image: AP
Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday assured themselves of a maiden medal at World Championships after quarterfinal win.
Image: AP
