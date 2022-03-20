Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 5 major scalps by the Indian in 2022
All of 20 years, Lakshya Sen dethroned Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in All England Open semis by winning a topsy turvy contest 21-13 12-21 21-19
The ease with which Lakshya beat a much touted player like Antonsen at All England Round of 16 is something that would go down as one of his finest performances in history
By far his best, Lakshya kept his nerves of steel against Olympic champion Axelsen, scripted a major turnaround in the last two sets, and eventually defeated the Danish
Far from his usual best, Olympic bronze medalist Ginitng couldn't manage even double figures against Lakshya at German Open Round of 16
An underdog competing against reigning world champion, Lakshya took everyone by surprise when he picked up his first World Tour 500 title
