Adelle Fernandes
Jul 14 ,2022
Lalit Modi 'over the moon' as he announces relationship with Sushmita Sen
Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi
Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi headed to his social media account on July 14 and broke the news that he and Bollywood's Sushmita Sen are a couple.
He shared several pictures from his tour to Sardinia and the Maldives with friends and family, including his 'better half' Sushmita Sen.
He was 'over the moon' as he shared the news that took the internet by storm.
Posting dreamy glimpses of the duo together, Lalit Modi wrote, "A new beginning, a new life finally"
The pictures saw the duo spending quality time together as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera.
They were also caught in a candid moment as the former Ms Universe laughed her heart out.
They posed for several pictures against pristine backdrops as they made their relationship official online.
