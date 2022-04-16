Lara Dutta's birthday: A glimpse into former Miss Universe's adorable moments with family
Image: Instagram/ @larabhupati
Lara Dutta often treats fans with adorable glimpses alongside her family, including her daughter Saira Bhupathi. The mother-daughter duo looks beautiful in this still from Lara's last birthday.
Lara Dutta is all smiles as she poses with her husband and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo tied the knot in 2011.
Lara and Mahesh are ready to hit the beach in the picture from their Maldives vacation last year.
The former Miss Universe and her daughter look stunning in their gorgeous dresses as they celebrate Christmas.
Dropping this selfie on Mahesh Bhupati's birthday, Lara called him 'my main man'.
"Love and weddings in the time of covid", Lara wrote as she posted this family portrait on her Instagram handle.
