Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to India's nightingale
Anupam Kher was heartbroken after the news of Lata Didi's death came to light on February 6 and shared several pictures of the late star.
Anushka Sharma mentioned it was a 'sad day for India' as she shared an unseen black and white image of the legend.
Sunny Deol called it an 'end of an ear' as he posted an old picture with the iconic singer.
Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene posted a picture of her and the late singer smiling from ear to ear and he mourned her loss.
Twinkle Khanna also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with this timeless picture of the Nightingale of India.
Boney Kapoor sent condolences to her family and mentioned her songs would be 'treasured for generations to come'.
Anil Kapoor penned down a tribute to the iconic singer with a beautiful throwback picture as she passed away on Sunday.
Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities also mourned the loss of the great singer.
