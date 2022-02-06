Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Revisiting singer's quotes that touched millions of hearts
Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai after losing a month-long battle.
In her career that spanned seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over 3,000 Hindi films.
Lata was introduced to music at an early age after which she followed her father's footsteps.
She has also sung many playback songs for Marathi films, composed by Marathi music directors like Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Vasant Prabhu, Srinivas Khale, Sudhir Phadke and herself.
From 'Hothon Main Aisi Baat' to 'Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera', the 92-year-old continues to reign over the hearts of people with her evergreen iconic songs.
The Bharat Ratna recipient died at the age of 92 after she contracted the coronavirus.
