Lata Mangeshkar: A look back at Legendary singer's unseen pictures
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
This unseen picture of Lata Mangeshkar was from her Childhood days when she presented a program of Shahstriya music and dance with her father in Nutan Sangeet Theatre.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
On singer Mohammed Rafi's death anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar had shared an unseen throwback picture with him.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The legendary singer was fond of dogs and the picture speaks for itself. Lata Mangeshkar had got clicked with her pets named Guddu and Buddu.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
This is one of the glimpses from Lata's song recording session. She had shared that the late actor Meena Kumari used to join her during the recording.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar had wished everyone 'Happy Diwali' by sharing a beautiful throwback picture of herself.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Remembering Shastriya singer Martand Pandit Jasraj, the late singer had shared memories of her with the former.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar had shared an unseen picture with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the latter's anniversary.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar