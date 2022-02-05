Lata Mangeshkar: Know all about the films produced by the legendary singer
Image: ANI
Lata Mangeshkar, who is widely considered as one of the greatest playback singers in India, has also tried her hands at other non-singing careers including film production.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The iconic singer has produced 1953's Marathi release, 'Vaadal', which was directed by
Madhav Shinde. The film starred Ganpat Patil, Master Vithal in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The 'Queen of Melody' has also backed Hindi film, 'Jhaanjhar' which was released in the same year. C. Ramchandra served as the co-producer of the film.
Image: ANI
Hindi film, 'Kanchan Ganga' was bankrolled by Lata ji. The film was released in 1955 and helmed by
Madhav Shinde. The film starred Kusum Deshpande, Jog, Rekha Kamat in the lead role.
Image: PTI
1991's 'Lekin...' is also produced by the legendary singer. The film is a mystery drama directed by Gulzar. The film stars Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amjad Khan, Alok Nath, and Beena Banerjee in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@latamangeshkar
For the unversed, Lata ji's health has deteriorated as she undergoes treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. The doctor said that the legendary singer was critical and was put back on the ventilator at a hospital in Mumbai.
Image: Twitter/@latamangeshkar