Lata Mangeshkar no more: Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor in tears as they pay last respects
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Asha Bhosle paid her final respects to her late sister Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, 2022.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She was joined by Bollywood's Shraddha Kapoor, whose maternal grandfather was a cousin of the late icon.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The duo was seen paying their last respects to Lata didi after her mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They stood beside each other in somber white clothes and were also surrounded by many others.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Others also now begin to gather at Shivaji Park for the singer's last rights.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Lata Mangeshkar's funeral is set to be held with state honours as the nation mourns her loss.
Image: Varinder Chawla