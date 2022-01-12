Lata Mangeshkar to Sussanne Khan, celebs tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours
Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus along with mild symptoms and is admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
South actress Keerthy Suresh taking to her Instagram handle informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
Pooja Gor has also been tested COVID-19 positive. She has shared her health status on her social media handle.
Sussanne Khan informed her followers and well-wishers that she is infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Neha Pendse has tested covid positive and currently, the actress is in home isolation and is recovering.
Actor Jitendra Joshi who predominantly works in the Marathi industry and appeared in the series 'The Sacred Games' informed his fans that he has contracted the virus.
