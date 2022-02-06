Lata Mangeshkar's demise: A look at the icon's prestigious awards
Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon
The late Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 1969, which is the third-highest civilian award.
Image: Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya
The iconic singer also received the National Film Award in 1973 for her songs in the film 'Parichay'.
Image: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
She was then again the recipient of the award in 1975 for her work in the 1974 film 'Kora Kagaz'.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The iconic singer also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, which is the country's highest award in the field of cinema.
Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon
Mangeshkar then went on to bag her third National Film Award in 1991 for the film 'Lekin...'
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The 'Nightingale of India' was also the recipient of the second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan in 1999.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
Winning the Bharat Ratna Award in 2001 was one of the singer's most recent honours before her sad demise on February 6.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar