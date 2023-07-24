Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 24 ,2023
Latest standings after Hungarian GP 2023
Image: AP
Max Verstappen won his 7th consecutive race of the 2023 season in Budapest and bettered his lead in the drivers' championship to 281 points.
Image: AP
Sergio Perez finished a 3rd in the Hungarian GP after starting the race from P9 and took his tally to 171 points.
Image: AP
Despite a disappointing P9 finish in Budapest, Fernando Alonso sits at third in the drivers standings with 139 points.
Image: AP
Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and closed in the gap to Alonso in the points table, by taking his tally to 133.
Image: AP
After gaining 12 places during the Hungarian GP 2023 and bettered his tally to 90 points.
Image: AP
