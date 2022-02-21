Lava Probuds N3 neckband earphones launched in India: Check price and specifications
The lava Probuds N3 features 9mm drivers which should produce clear sound and punchy bass. As seen here, the earbuds have the Probuds branding as well.
The Lava Probuds N3 are comfortable and weigh only 25 grams. While the band is made up of Silicon, the earbuds are made up of metal.
The Bluetooth neckband can activate voice assistants on both Android and iOS devices, which will be Google Assitant and Siri.
The earbuds offer a total battery life of nine hours. They also feature fast charging technology wherein charging it for 20 mins will pump in 180 minutes of playtime.
The neckband-style earphones feature dual-device pairing, which allows them to pair with two devices at the same time.
The Lava Probuds N3 are available to purchase via Lava's official website and Amazon at Rs. 799, down from the original price of Rs. 1,999. The introductory price will end in one day.
