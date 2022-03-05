Lava X2 with MediaTek Helio chipset launched in India: Check price and specifications
Image: Lava
Lava X2 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The display is built on an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio SoC, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The right edge of the smartphone has a volume rocker and a power button. The bottom panel of the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a charging port and a speaker.
On the back panel of the smartphone is a dual 8MP camera with LED flash. The front camera on the smartphone is a 5MP shooter.
The Lava X2 features a fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature as well. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery.
On Amazon, the Lava X2 will be available for Rs. 6,598. The introductory price will end on March 11, 2022. It will be available in two colours - Blue and Cyan.
