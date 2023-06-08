Anjali Negi
Jun 08 ,2023
Lavanya Tripathi-inspired traditional outfits
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Lavanya Tripathi often dress up in traditional Indian attires. In one of the shared images she was seen in a green sequined saree.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The actress donned a yellow lehenga, perfect for the pre-wedding events.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Lavanya stunned in a soft pink saree which she paired with a statement choker.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
She also wore a brown lehenga in one of the photos.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The actress posed in a white floral printed saree.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Lavanya gave major fashion inspo in a beetroot coloured saree.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Find Out More