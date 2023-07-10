Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 10 ,2023
Lavanya Tripathi opts for an ivory organza saree
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Lavanya Tripathi wore an ivory organza saree with embroidered floral motifs in her recent photos.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The saree featured delicate cutwork pearl borders paired with a jewel neckline blouse.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
Her saree is from the shelves of Archana Rao.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The actress accessorised her look with pearl earrings and her engagement ring.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
She opted for light makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted red lips.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
She left her hair loose and sported a pink bindi on her forehead.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The actress posed in style for the camera.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
The actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Varun Tej, in an intimate ceremony.
Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram
