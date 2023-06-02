Saksham nagar
Leading run scorers of WTC Cycle 2021-2023
Leading run scorers in the World Test Championship 2023 cycle.
England batsman Jonny Bairstow is on number 5 in the list and scored 1285 runs in 15 matches,
Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne stands 4 in the list and has scored 1509 runs in 19 games.
Pakistan's Babar Azam is in the 3rd spot and has scored 1527 runs in the 14 he played.
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja scored 1608 runs in 16 matches and stands in the 2nd spot in the standings.
Joe Root leads the tally by 1915 runs from 22 games and his highest score was 180*.
