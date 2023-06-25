Saksham nagar
Jun 25 ,2023
Leading Test wicket-takers in 2023
Image: AP
Image: BCCI
England pacer Stuart Broad stands on number 5 in the list and has taken 22 wickets from four Test matches.
West Indies off-spinner Gadukesh Motie stands fourth on the list and has taken 22 wickets from three Test matches.
Image: AP
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is placed in the 3rd spot and has taken 25 wickets from four games.
Image: BCCI
Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is on the second spot and has taken 26 wickets from 5 matches.
Image: AP
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon leads the list and has taken a total of 37 wickets from seven matches.
Image: AP
