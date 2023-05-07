Hardika Gupta
May 07 ,2023
Lee Da Hae, Se7en look made for each other in UNSEEN wedding photos
Lee Da Hae and Se7en tied the knot on May 6.
They got married after dating each other for eight years.
The couple had a lavish wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance.
Recently, some unseen photos from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media.
The romantic wedding photoshoot gave glimpses of their mushy moments. They looked dreamy together.
Lee Da Hae looked pretty in a white intricately embroidered gown with a long trail.
On the other hand, Se7en sported a black tuxedo with a matching bow-tie.
