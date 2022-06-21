Lee Min-ho's birthday: All about the dating history of 'Boys Over Flowers' actor
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho
Kim Go-eun starred with Lee Min-ho in the hit K-drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'. While they sparked dating rumours, it was never officially confirmed.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/ggonekim
The actor was also rumoured to be dating AOA member Seolhyun.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/s2seolhyuns2
'The Heirs' co-star Park Shin-hye was rumoured to be dating the 34-year-old but the news was never confirmed. She is now married to Choi Tae-joon.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/ssinz7
'City Hunter' co-stars Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young parted ways after dating for five months in 2012.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/rachel_mypark
Min-ho was rumoured to be dating American pop star Taylor Swift in 2016. The former's agency MYM Entertainment later refuted the claims.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/taylorswift
The actor dated former 'Miss A' member Bae Suzy for three years from 2015 before parting ways.
Image: Instagram/@actorleeminho/baesuzy