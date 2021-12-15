Leena Nair to Parag Agarwal: Here's big-league of Indian origin CEOs
Image: Instagram/@leenanairhr
Leena Nair was appointed as the new global chief executive of the French luxury group Chanel on December 14. She is the latest to join the list of Indians who have taken up challenging roles at the helm of a global company.
Image: Instagram/@leenanairhr
Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, took over as Twitter's new CEO from Jack Dorsey on November 29. He began working for the social media company in 2011 and was Twitter's Chief Technology Officer since October 2017.
Image: Twitter/@18soby
Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. The 49-year-old is an alumnus of the IIT, Kharagpur and Stanford University in California.
Image: Instagram/@sunderpichai
Hyderabad born Satya Nadella is the executive Chairman and CEO of Microsoft by succeeding Steve Ballmer in 2014 as the CEO and John W Thompson in 2021 as Chairman.
Image: AP
Jayshree Ullal, the 60-year-old American billionaire businesswoman, is the president and CEO of a cloud networking entity, Arista Network. Born in London and having been raised in Delhi, Ullal completed her schooling in India.
Image: Twitter/@SFSU
Shantanu Narayen has been the CEO and Chairman of Adobe Inc. since 2007. An alumnus of the Osmania University in Hyderabad, he received an MBA degree from the University of California.
Image: Twitter/@thetechiemegan
Rangarajan Raghuram was named the CEO of VMWare in 2021, after having joined the company in 2003. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he completed his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the year 1996.
Image: Twitter/@thetechiemegan
Arvind Krishna is an alumnus of IIT, Kanpur and is associated with IBM for over two decades now. He replaced Virginia Rometty as the CEO on April 6, 2020.
Image: Twitter/@ArvindKrishna
Ajaypal Singh Banga is currently the executive chairman of MasterCard, having previously served as CEO until December 2020. The 62-year-old hails from Jalandhar, Punjab and was born in Pune.
Image: Twitter @_HumHindustani