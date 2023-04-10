Saksham nagar
Apr 10 ,2023
Leg Spinners to take IPL hattrick
Image: IPL
With Rashid Khan taking the 1st hattrick of IPL 2023 vs KKR, a look at the list of leg spinners who have taken hattrick in the history of IPL.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Amit Mishra is one of the 'GOATs' of IPL and has 3 IPL hattricks vs DEN, KXIP (PBKS), and PWI in the year 2008, 2011, and 2013.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Pravin Tambe is one of the oldest players to feature in IPL and made his debut for RR at the age of 40. Playing for the team he picked up a hattrick vs KKR.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Samuel Badree is one of the finest bowlers in T20I's and also has an IPL hattrick playing for RCB against MI in 2017.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shreyas Gopal while playing for RR managed to pick an IPL hattrick against RCB in the IPL 2019.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a dream IPL 2022 and also managed to pick a hattrick against KKR.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan is the newest addition to the list as the leg spinner managed to pick up an IPL hattrick in the recent match against KKR in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
