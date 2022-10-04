Prachi Arya
Oct 04 ,2022
Lehenga to saree: Take a look at Kriti Sanon's style guide for this festive season
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
An embroidered long koti with matching plazo pants are considered wardrobe staples which just enhances you style.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
When it comes to Kriti Sanon, you’ll often find her rocking strapless wonders with great ease. This black lehenga shows how the star loves to slay in style.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
Diting those usual blingy outfits, Sanon looks dreamy in this baby pink indo-western outfit which is the best for this festive season.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
Apart from those heavy dresses, a light saree with subtle makeup and hairdo will that real charm to your outfit.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
Kriti who nails each and every outfit, looks gorgeous in this Manish Malhotra customised sequence saree.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
Laying down a complete guide for thsi festive season, Kriti dons a beautiful white sharara with short kurty and dramatic back.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
For women who love to dress on the festive occasion, they can simply dowm herloom jewellery and lehenga to add that stylish touch to their appearance.
IMAG: Instagram/KritiSanon
